New Google Merchant Center Badge Eligibility Report

Google Merchant Center can now show you which products are automatically eligible for badges. Krik Williams shared a screenshoot showing off this new feature and Search Engine Land received confirmation from Google that this is indeed a new feature.
Here is the screenshot Kirk shared on Twitter where it shows a new column that contains badges that can be shown together with your products on Google.
The eligible badges include:
- Sale price
- Price drop
- Amount off
- Percent off
- Buy quantity, get amount off
- Buy quantity, get percent off
- Buy quantity, get amount off on same the product
- Buy quantity, get percent off on same the product
Kirk said "that's really helpful since I have clients often ask how they can be eligible for these (remember, they're automated by Google) and it's not always clear."
Forum discussion at Twitter.