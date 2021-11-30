New Google Merchant Center Badge Eligibility Report

Google Merchant Center can now show you which products are automatically eligible for badges. Krik Williams shared a screenshoot showing off this new feature and Search Engine Land received confirmation from Google that this is indeed a new feature.

Here is the screenshot Kirk shared on Twitter where it shows a new column that contains badges that can be shown together with your products on Google.

The eligible badges include:

Sale price

Price drop

Amount off

Percent off

Buy quantity, get amount off

Buy quantity, get percent off

Buy quantity, get amount off on same the product

Buy quantity, get percent off on same the product

Kirk said "that's really helpful since I have clients often ask how they can be eligible for these (remember, they're automated by Google) and it's not always clear."

Forum discussion at Twitter.