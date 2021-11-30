New Google Merchant Center Badge Eligibility Report

Nov 30, 2021 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google Merchant Center can now show you which products are automatically eligible for badges. Krik Williams shared a screenshoot showing off this new feature and Search Engine Land received confirmation from Google that this is indeed a new feature.

Here is the screenshot Kirk shared on Twitter where it shows a new column that contains badges that can be shown together with your products on Google.

The eligible badges include:

  • Sale price
  • Price drop
  • Amount off
  • Percent off
  • Buy quantity, get amount off
  • Buy quantity, get percent off
  • Buy quantity, get amount off on same the product
  • Buy quantity, get percent off on same the product

Kirk said "that's really helpful since I have clients often ask how they can be eligible for these (remember, they're automated by Google) and it's not always clear."

Forum discussion at Twitter.

