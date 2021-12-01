Googlebot & Crawley Crochet Fan Art

Lizzi Harvey from the Google team likes to crochet and she did a lot of it since Google launched its new mascot, recently named Crawley. Check out all these Googlebots and Crawleys (ies) she made. I would buy some if they were being sold...

She posted them on Twitter and said "I made an unhealthy amount of fan art last year." There is nothing unhealthy about those...

