Google Ads Upgraded Ad Extensions In Ad Console

Brett Bodofsky, a Google Ads specialist, shared a screenshot on Twitter of a new report tab that shows "Extensions "upgraded)." Then within each extension, you have the word upgraded next to each one, such as sitelinks, callouts, and so on.
Here is the screenshot (click to enlarge):
You can see in the list you have options for these "upgraded" extensions:
- Sitelink extensions
- Callout extensions
- Lead form extensions
- Promotion extensions
- Structured snippet extensions
- Call extensions
Sadly, when clicked on, they do not do anything. Brett wrote "unfortunately none of those reports seem to populate at this time."
Do you see them?
