Daily Search Forum Recap: November 25, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google warns against moving content around to trick Google's site reputation abuse policy. Google explained why it is hiding the results count. Google Ads is updating its misleading ad design policy. Google is testing a new card/block format for AI Overviews. Google Analytics added Merchant Center recommendations. Google Ads has a new way to try to encourage you to increase your ad budget.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Warning: Don't Move Content Hit By Google's Site Reputation Abuse Penalty
There are a number of cases where sites hit by the expanded Google site reputation abuse policy, where Google issued a number of immediate manual actions, are moving the directories that were hit to a new location on the domain name. It would be a mistake to do that in the long run and can lead to more penalties and potentially the whole site being penalized.
-
Google AI Overviews In Card/Block Format
Google is testing yet another format for its AI Overviews. This one looks like Google is grouping answers for a more generic query into multiple categories of responses. Google is placing them into these card blocks, that can either show you a new AI Overview or more search results, it seems.
-
Google Updates Misleading Ad Design Policy For Deceptive Buttons In Ads
Google is updating its Google Ads Misrepresentation - Misleading Ad Design policy to have stronger and clearer enforcement over ads that use buttons that are deceptive and unclear. Google wrote, "ads that make it difficult for the user to understand they are interacting with an ad by using standalone buttons in image ads that lack clear context explaining their function, or whose prominence relative to the surrounding ad content is disproportionate, are restricted."
-
Merchant Center Recommendations Now In Google Analytics
Google Analytics added Merchant Center recommendations directly to the recommendations section within Google Analytics. Google said these recommendations will "alert you to issues preventing your products from being approved in Google Merchant Center."
-
Google Ads Recommends You Spend More Because You Spend Under Common Budget
Google is always looking for ways to get their advertisers to spend more. Well, now a new notice to increase your budget says that other advertisers in your region are spending more, so you should too.
-
Google Explains Why Its Hiding Results Count In Search
Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, has finally explained why it has made it harder to find the results count when doing a Google Search. He said it can be a distraction and is something that researchers are focused on, when in reality, Google Trends provides better data for those researchers.
-
Google Super-Molly & Agrigator
John Mueller from Google shared photos of Lizzi Sassman's dog, which has made appearances on some of the Google Search Central YouTube videos in the past. Google also showed off its agrigator.
