Daily Search Forum Recap: November 25, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google warns against moving content around to trick Google's site reputation abuse policy. Google explained why it is hiding the results count. Google Ads is updating its misleading ad design policy. Google is testing a new card/block format for AI Overviews. Google Analytics added Merchant Center recommendations. Google Ads has a new way to try to encourage you to increase your ad budget.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.