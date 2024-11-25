Google has confirmed there are latency and slowness issues with the Google Ads console. The issues started a couple of hours ago and are continuing throughout now.

Google just confirmed the issue on the ads status dashboard saying:

We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.

Here are some of the complaints I found on social:

Not that there is a good time but this time of year... pic.twitter.com/GCCElyohPE — Derek Mollins (@ppcClickShark) November 25, 2024

It's been a nightmare today. All buggy on my side. — Juan • Google Ads for Service Businesses (@theppcdude) November 25, 2024

Google Ads is lagging big time today... #ppcchat pic.twitter.com/K8sgixLfWI — Nate Louis (@N8Louis) November 25, 2024

Who is still seeing this... #PPCChat pic.twitter.com/jUpArdpwJf — Anu Adegbola aka PPC Live founder 🎙️🗣️ (@TheMarketingAnu) November 25, 2024

I personally was playing around with the interface and I do not have issues.

Update: This was resolved at 1:46 AM ET on November 26th: