Google Confirms Latency Issues With Google Ads Interface

Nov 25, 2024 - 4:48 pm 1 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Logo Glass Smash

Google has confirmed there are latency and slowness issues with the Google Ads console. The issues started a couple of hours ago and are continuing throughout now.

Google just confirmed the issue on the ads status dashboard saying:

We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.

Here are some of the complaints I found on social:

I personally was playing around with the interface and I do not have issues.

Forum discussion at links above.

Update: This was resolved at 1:46 AM ET on November 26th:

Google Ads Status

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Updates

Google November 2024 Core Update Heats Up Again At Tail End

Nov 26, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests More DMA Changes In Europe Including Dropping Maps For Hotel Results

Nov 26, 2024 - 7:41 am

Google Search Kills Google Explore With Continuous Scroll Ending

Nov 26, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console To Drop Shipping & Return Setting

Nov 26, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Local Service Ads Within Local Pack Results

Nov 26, 2024 - 7:11 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Rolls Out Search Console Recommendations

Nov 26, 2024 - 7:05 am
Previous Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: November 25, 2024
Next Story: Long Sofa At Google & YouTube Office

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.