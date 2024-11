Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google is always looking for ways to get their advertisers to spend more. Well, now a new notice to increase your budget says that other advertisers in your region are spending more, so you should too.

The notice in your daily budget setting within Google Ads says:

Advertisers in your country (United States) commonly use a budget of at least US$20. Consider increasing your budget to improve your campaign's potential reach.

This was spotted by Zeeshan Ali on LinkedIn (hat tip PPC News Feed) who wrote, "I got this notification today while assigning small budget to a campaign."

I have not seen this before, here is his screenshot:

Just another example of Google shaking the cushions.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.