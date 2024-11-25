Google Ads Recommends You Spend More Because You Spend Under Common Budget

Nov 25, 2024
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Piggy Banks

Google is always looking for ways to get their advertisers to spend more. Well, now a new notice to increase your budget says that other advertisers in your region are spending more, so you should too.

The notice in your daily budget setting within Google Ads says:

Advertisers in your country (United States) commonly use a budget of at least US$20. Consider increasing your budget to improve your campaign's potential reach.

This was spotted by Zeeshan Ali on LinkedIn (hat tip PPC News Feed) who wrote, "I got this notification today while assigning small budget to a campaign."

I have not seen this before, here is his screenshot:

Google Ads Budget Increase Notice

Just another example of Google shaking the cushions.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

