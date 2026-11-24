Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's November core update finished just after 9 am ET today. Google added an FAQs section on the back button hijacking spam policy. Google's says people don't just want AI, they want AI and the web. Google is pushing down the links in the AI Mode results. Google Business Profiles now supports controls for appointment bookings and dining reservations links. Google wants you to connect more apps to AI Mode for more tailored and personalized search experience. Bing is testing a new flavor of AI-generated answers that are labeled "AI-Generated answer." Google has updated the appeals form in Google Business Profiles to a single form. Google Ads posted a doc on Book Appointment conversion goal. Google posted more information on previously undocumented Google crawlers and fetchers. A Google Thanksgiving easter egg can turn you into a parade balloon.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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