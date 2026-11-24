Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's November core update finished just after 9 am ET today. Google added an FAQs section on the back button hijacking spam policy. Google's says people don't just want AI, they want AI and the web. Google is pushing down the links in the AI Mode results. Google Business Profiles now supports controls for appointment bookings and dining reservations links. Google wants you to connect more apps to AI Mode for more tailored and personalized search experience. Bing is testing a new flavor of AI-generated answers that are labeled "AI-Generated answer." Google has updated the appeals form in Google Business Profiles to a single form. Google Ads posted a doc on Book Appointment conversion goal. Google posted more information on previously undocumented Google crawlers and fetchers. A Google Thanksgiving easter egg can turn you into a parade balloon.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google November 2026 Core Update Has Completed Rolling Out - What Happened?
Google's November 2026 broad core update has officially completed rolling out. Google updated the Search Status Dashboard to document the rollout completed on November 24, 2026 at 9:03 am ET. The rollout took 14 days, and here is what we have documented about this update so far.
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Google Burying Links Deeper Down In AI Overviews
New data show that Google is pushing links within AI Overviews further down in AI-generated responses. A few months ago, Google AI Overviews had their first inline link in the first third of the answer over 75% of the time; that is now down to about 50%.
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New Google Business Profiles Controls For Appointments & Dinner Reservations
Google has added self-serve control to appointment bookings and dining reservations on your Google Business Profile. This is the same as what Google added for restaurant ordering services a month ago, and it now also works for appointment bookings and dining reservations.
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Google: Connect Apps To Search In Return For Personal Responses
Robby Stein, VP of Product, Google Search, posted on the Google blog A more tailored Google Search that's uniquely yours. In short, he said he wants you to "connect more of your apps to Personal Intelligence" so that Google AI Mode can provide a "more tailored Google Search."
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Google Posts FAQs on Back Button Hijacking Spam
Google has added an FAQs section on the back button hijacking spam policy within the spam policies document. Currently, there are five questions and answers in this document and they include:
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Google: People Don't Just Want AI, They Want AI & The Web
Elizabeth Reid, VP of Search at Google, was interviewed again and in this interview, she said that Google sees that "people don't want purely AI, they want AI and the web." She then goes on to explain this with examples of how some websites are easily replaceable with AI, while others are not.
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Bing AI Generated Answer - Different From AI Overviews/Copilot Search
Microsoft Bing is testing a new flavor of AI-generated answers that are labeled "AI-Generated answer" and seem to be different from the Bing AI Overviews and Copilot Search boxes.
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Google Business Profiles Appeals Simplified Into A Single Form
Google has updated the appeals form in Google Business Profiles to a single form, replacing the previous multi-step workflow. This makes the process of submitting an appeal faster and simpler.
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Google Ads Book Appointment Conversion Goals
Google Ads has updated its About Partner bookings help document to now be About the Book Appointment conversion goal. "The Book Appointment conversion goal helps you measure and optimize campaigns to drive scheduled appointments, reservations, and service bookings," Google wrote.
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Google Documents Previously Undocumented Crawlers & Fetchers
Google has updated a few of its help documents to add what it calls "additional existing crawlers and user-triggered fetchers." The existing, previously undocumented, Google crawlers and fetchers include Google-analytics-postbacks, Google-Calendar-Importer, GoogleDocs, Google-Edu, pageburst, PlayStore-Google, AppEngine-Google, Google-Apps-Script, Google-Cloud-Tasks, GoogleImageProxy, Google Web Preview, and Chrome-Lighthouse.
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Google Thanksgiving Easter Egg Will Turn You Into A Parade Balloon
If you search for Thanksgiving on Google Search, an AI Mode easter egg will show up at the bottom of the results asking you to "Join the parade." You can then upload a photo of yourself and Google AI Mode, not AI Overviews, will turn you into a Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade balloon.
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Framed Waze Icon
Here is a photo of framed Waze icons mounted on a wall at one of the Google offices in New York City.
Other Great Search Threads:
- On Tuesday, Google brought a small group of restaurant operators, marketers and technology leaders into its New York office for the fifth gathering of its kind. , Troy Hooper on LinkedIn
- Google continues to improve Dreambeans, the app that's highly personalized based on your interests. - You can now share a story, which will create a public link. - Stories are animated and now include music; audio has been added. - External links now open directly in the app., Damien Andell on X
- A few observations regarding ChatGPT Business Hub: If you look at the daily data, I see the order of topic switch around quite a lot. Apart from the main topic. Looking at daily data reveals more topics than looking at the 7/28 day aggregates available in the UI., Malte Landwehr on X
- You asked, I listened: SEOFOMO's FOMO or Faux? game now has a previous editions archive: A few of you asked if you could play previous editions of FOMO or Faux?, instead of only the latest weekly challenge... and now you can. You can now go back and play 5 previous editions, Aleyda Solis on X
- Google Ads Support Contact Form now includes two more mandatory fields, Arpan Banerjee on LinkedIn
- RIP Local SEOs - it's over for your business description optimisation tip, Gagan Ghotra on X
- I covered in October how Semrush discontinued Copilot tracking based on having trouble collecting the data. Well, now ahrefs is not tracking Copilot anymore. I just noticed this message today in Brand Radar. "Copilot changed their policy, so we can't collect new data for now., Glenn Gabe on X
- The ad click URL will still help the team inspect what's going on., AdsLiaison on X
- Anyone seeing some AI Overviews failing this morning? "Can't generate an AI overview right now. Try again later.", Barry Schwartz on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Analytics for Firebase adds AI agent skills for app tracking
- Google Ads introduces purchase volume badges for Shopping ads
- Are advertisers really cutting Google Ads spend? 29 PPC experts weigh in
- Google’s Liz Reid: AI search has less room for commodity content
- Google AI Mode dive deeper is now live
- New Google back button hijacking FAQ
- AI Overviews changed what content needs to do: Here’s how to adapt
- Google AI cites social media 52% more, ChatGPT 44% less: Study
- Multi-location SEO: Why one strategy doesn’t fit every location
- How to create original research for digital PR without original data
- How to build reliable client reporting with AI
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Did the user ask for this? Securing AI agents against intent hijacking with Semantic governance policies, Google Developers Blog
- Finding faster quantum algorithms with agents and formal verification, Google DeepMind
- GPT-6.2, now in the chat tab, ChatGPT Release Notes
- Introducing file slicing controls in the Gemini API, Google Blog
- Is AI safe? AWS CEO Matt Garman on building trustworthy AI, Amazon
- Gemini Canvas features: 4 ways to boost productivity, Google Blog
- Introducing Muse in the UK: A Personal AI Agent You Control, Facebook
- ChatGPT expands GPT-6.2 Sol as OpenAI sets retirement date for two models, 9to5Mac
Industry & Business
- DC Circ. Tees Up Google, Meta Cases For January Arguments, Law360
- How Apple Got Caught Up in Google Search Ads Slowdown, The Information
- Meta, Google Escape Liability Claims in NY Mass Shooting Suit, Bloomberg Law News
- OpenAI Staffer Likely Captured Secrets on Hidden Bug, US Says, Bloomberg
- We’re expanding our London home in King's Cross., Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- Unique, specific, authentic: The pillars of non-commodity content, SEO For Journalism
- How to Do a Content Gap Analysis (Step by Step), SERPrecon
- Share of Influence Lets You Calculate which Channels Contribute to any Buyer Journey, SparkToro
Local & Maps
- I thought Google Maps’ traffic colors told me enough until I discovered these warnings, Make Use Of
- I let Ask Maps, Gemini, and ChatGPT plan my weekend trip, Android Police
- Google Maps Gets a Surprising Feature on Android Auto, What About Truck Navigation?, Autoevolution
- How to Get Your Business Recommended by ChatGPT Before It Ranks in Google, Local Visibility System
- First look: Here's what Google's new High-visibility map style looks like, Android Authority
- Google Maps's new mode will make Dark Mode even darker, and I'm a big fan, Android Police
Other Search
- Google Translate gets a new gradient icon after 11 years, 9To5Google
- Organize and edit photos with these Google Photos tools, Google Blog
- Google Wants To Make a 24/7 AI TV Channel. You’ll Be the Main Character, 404 Media
PPC
- ChatGPT's Agent Writes Its Own Queries to Serve Ads. Advertisers Don’t Get to See Them, AdWeek
- Google Ads Accepts Android Passkeys for Sensitive Actions, PPC News Feed
- Local Services Ads Are Transitioning into Google Ads – Is Your Business Prepared?, JXT Group
- Microsoft Ads API Adds Messaging Guidelines for Generated Ad Copy, PPC News Feed
- The Google Ads Invalid Traffic Debate: How Automated Protection Saves Your Budget, ZATO Marketing
- Political Content Policy Update: New Exemptions, PPC News Feed
- Meridian vs Robyn: Run Both in smec's Model Builder, Smarter Ecommerce
Search Features
- Bing promotes buying guides with new Shopping carousel, Search Engine Watch
- Bing tests a homepage search bar redesign with a “What’s on your mind?” prompt, Search Engine Watch
- Chrome tests an 'Exit AI Mode' button on the New Tab page, Search Engine Watch
- Bing tests squared search bar again, Search Engine Watch
SEO
- AI citations to social media & UGC grew 52% on Google‘s AI platforms, fell 44% on ChatGPT, Semrush
- Measure SEO and AI visibility together by topic: New in Semrush, Semrush
- The AI Mode Emergency Guide, NectivDigital
- The undocumented 249-file limit for Googlebot rendering, Full Stack Optimization
- International SEO when AI search overlooks hreflang, Oncrawl
- Client Success Story: How CaptivateClick Runs SEO on SE Ranking, SE Ranking
Feedback:
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