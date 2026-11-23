Robby Stein, VP of Product, Google Search, posted on the Google blog A more tailored Google Search that’s uniquely yours. In short, he said he wants you to "connect more of your apps to Personal Intelligence" so that Google AI Mode can provide a "more tailored Google Search."

Robby Stein has been posting for weeks now about new integrations and apps you can add to Google AI Mode. The blog post says, "Get more helpful Search responses by securely opting in to connect Google Wallet, Drive, and the Gemini app to Personal Intelligence in AI Mode."

He added, "Starting to roll out today, you can opt in to securely connect Google Wallet to Personal Intelligence in AI Mode, with support for Drive and the Gemini app following in the coming weeks — bringing context from your spending, documents, and chats directly to Search. These apps join Gmail, Calendar, and Photos in delivering even more tailored responses with your personal context."

Here are some of those older posts from Robby Stein just in the past month:

Connect even more of your apps to AI Mode in Search. Integrations with @Albertsons @Safeway @Shaws @Target @Experian & @HRBlock are starting to roll out in the U.S. – right in time to help you tackle your holiday to-do list & other year-end tasks. More coming soon! https://t.co/F3Sn3KOQkJ — Robby Stein (@rmstein) November 20, 2026

Now live: Connect AI Mode to more of your favorite apps like @adobe @calm @peloton! Whether you want to design your holiday party invites, get into a peaceful state of mind, or plan your next workout, you can get more done, right in Search. Stay tuned for more to come! https://t.co/BXKnoiG1Z5 — Robby Stein (@rmstein) November 13, 2026

Today, we’re making it even easier to research & book home services with direct links in AI Mode through partners like @angi_home @thumbtack @housecall & @GetJobber (and @ServiceTitan coming soon). It's available now in the U.S. I had a plumbing emergency at home recently (main line backed up, water coming up fast), and Search really came through. Pulled up AI Mode and just described my situation. It handled everything: compared local pricing, checked reviews, and made recommendations based on my situation. I quickly booked a great plumber who came right out and got it fixed. Give it a try the next time you need a hand around the house. — Robby Stein (@rmstein) November 4, 2026

Also, soon you will be able to connect your Gemini app with Google Search: "In the coming weeks you can easily share context across the Gemini app and AI Mode in Search," he wrote. "While you could already opt in to connect your Search history to Personal Intelligence in the Gemini app, soon you can also opt in to securely connect your Gemini app to Personal Intelligence in AI Mode," he added.

To connect your apps to Personal Intelligence in AI Mode, open Search Personalization, select Connected Apps, and then choose the apps you want to connect. You will soon be able to view the context AI Mode uses via the “Personalization” icon below any tailored response.

He promised this should lead to "more personally relevant responses in AI Overviews and AI Mode, tailored to your recent search context."

Here is one of three videos of this in action from the Google blog post:

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