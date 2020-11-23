Daily Search Forum Recap: November 23, 2020

Nov 23, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Large Spike Google My Business Suspensions
    There has been a large number of recent complaints that Google is suspending tons of Google My Business listings. It seems these are account wide suspensions, where if you have multiple business listings in your account, all those listings would be suspended together.
  • Manual Actions Back In Google Search Console
    Last week starting around Wednesday November 18th manual actions began disappearing from Google Search Console. Well, it seems those manual actions are now reappearing in the manual action viewer.
  • Google Knows When You Upgrade Your Server & Will Relearn How Fast & Frequent To Crawl
    When you move your web site from one host to another, Google generally knows about it. When Google detects the change, it can and likely does attempt to relearn how fast and frequent it should crawl your site. Gary Illyes from Google said this on Twitter this morning.
  • Vlog #95: Elie Orgel On Data For Creating Link Bait Pages (Part One)
    Elie Orgel has been doing SEO for about ten years and I actually have some connections that go way back. He currently works at the Rosenblum Law firm as the director of marketing there. He got into SEO by making web sites for local businesses and then started to learn about SEO over time...
  • Google Tests Highlighting Snippets To Refine Your Search
    Here is a weird Google Search feature that the company may be testing. Jackson Lo first notified me of it, where if you do a search in Google and then highlight text on the search results page, Google will overlay a box to let you search for the text you highlighted.
  • Microsoft Bing Search: Shopping The Look
    Microsoft Bing has added a new feature to its search results page before the holiday shopping season named "shopping the look." It basically will show you outfits of items that go together, and not just clothing items one at a time. This reminds me of the Google Ads Shop the Look feature from 2016.
  • Google Ads Editor v1.5 Adds Improved Filtering, Image Extensions, Detailed Recommendations & More
    Google released a new Google Ads Editor release the other day, it is version 1.5 and with it comes a bunch of goodies. The big changes are improved filtering options, support for image extensions, more detailed recommendations, and so much more. Here is the full list of changes:
  • Toasty Google Gmail Mug GIF
    Here is a fun GIF I found back in March 2019, yea, back into the archives, of the Google G logo on a mug with some hot brew. It says "G, what's in your mail?"

