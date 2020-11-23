Daily Search Forum Recap: November 23, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Large Spike Google My Business Suspensions
There has been a large number of recent complaints that Google is suspending tons of Google My Business listings. It seems these are account wide suspensions, where if you have multiple business listings in your account, all those listings would be suspended together.
- Manual Actions Back In Google Search Console
Last week starting around Wednesday November 18th manual actions began disappearing from Google Search Console. Well, it seems those manual actions are now reappearing in the manual action viewer.
- Google Knows When You Upgrade Your Server & Will Relearn How Fast & Frequent To Crawl
When you move your web site from one host to another, Google generally knows about it. When Google detects the change, it can and likely does attempt to relearn how fast and frequent it should crawl your site. Gary Illyes from Google said this on Twitter this morning.
- Vlog #95: Elie Orgel On Data For Creating Link Bait Pages (Part One)
Elie Orgel has been doing SEO for about ten years and I actually have some connections that go way back. He currently works at the Rosenblum Law firm as the director of marketing there. He got into SEO by making web sites for local businesses and then started to learn about SEO over time...
- Google Tests Highlighting Snippets To Refine Your Search
Here is a weird Google Search feature that the company may be testing. Jackson Lo first notified me of it, where if you do a search in Google and then highlight text on the search results page, Google will overlay a box to let you search for the text you highlighted.
- Microsoft Bing Search: Shopping The Look
Microsoft Bing has added a new feature to its search results page before the holiday shopping season named "shopping the look." It basically will show you outfits of items that go together, and not just clothing items one at a time. This reminds me of the Google Ads Shop the Look feature from 2016.
- Google Ads Editor v1.5 Adds Improved Filtering, Image Extensions, Detailed Recommendations & More
Google released a new Google Ads Editor release the other day, it is version 1.5 and with it comes a bunch of goodies. The big changes are improved filtering options, support for image extensions, more detailed recommendations, and so much more. Here is the full list of changes:
- Toasty Google Gmail Mug GIF
Here is a fun GIF I found back in March 2019, yea, back into the archives, of the Google G logo on a mug with some hot brew. It says "G, what's in your mail?"
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- More from John: So, if those pages are important to your site, then *link to them internally*. And avoid having duplicate or low-quality content on those pages., Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- I don't think you'd see a big SEO effect, but it is something that's used. It's also a matter of accessibility. IMO removing semantics & just styling a "span" (or whatever) makes little sense: it's the same amoun, John Mueller on Twitter
- Seeing Google test a progress bar in carousels on mobile! Looks a bit awkward in some instances. cc: @rustybrick #SEO https://t.co/NGhtzdPlNP, Mordy Oberstein on Twitter
- Traffic drop by 49.75% after migration from Magento to Shopify?, WebmasterWorld
- We use a number of factors to determine canonicalization (such as internal/external links, sitemaps, rel-canonical, redirects, etc), and sometimes it takes a bit of time to settle down., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google manual actions bug is now resolved
- Beyond the relaunch: Evolve your web strategy toward regular iterations
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 10 Reasons Your Google Analytics Data Will Never 100% Match Your Other Data Sources, Seer Interactive
Industry & Business
- Google purchases more land in Kirkland to 'support growth', 9to5Google
- Google, Facebook and Twitter threaten to leave Pakistan over censorship law, TechCrunch
- A Fair Code for an Open Internet, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- Guest Posts without Link Building, SEO Theory
- The 10 Best Link Building Tools for 2020, SEM Rush
- How We Use Evergreen Content To Drive Results Year-Round, Siege Media
- I Blogged Every Night for a Week. It Went Terribly., SparkToro
Local & Maps
- Optimize For Local Search With Google My Business, BrightEdge SEO Blog
Mobile & Voice
- Music from the heart, with an AI assist, Google Blog
- Google Assitant can now schedule smart home actions, 9to5Google
- Google Assistant can finally schedule your lights, Engadget
SEO
- DIY SEO: 6 Steps That Anyone Can Follow to Get Results, SEM Rush
- Daily SEO Fix: Collecting, Organizing, and Tracking Keywords with Moz Pro, Moz
- Screaming Frog SEO Spider Update – Version 14.0, Screaming Frog
PPC
- Introducing Publisher Ads Audits for Lighthouse v1.3.0, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Sunset of deprecated Geo Region targeting options in Display & Video 360 API, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Nothing about us, without us, Microsoft Advertising