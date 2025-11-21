In April, we saw a small disclaimer on the Google AI Overviews within Google Search to "Check important info." Well, Google is testing a much larger disclaimer, at the bottom of the AI Overview that says, "Double-check important information" and "It's a good idea to check info in multiple places" with a "Learn more" button.

This was spotted by Valentin Pletzer who shared the following screenshot on X:

I suspect the learn more button goes to this help document but I am not 100% sure.

I appreciate these disclaimers on AI responses.

