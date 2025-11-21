Google AI Overviews Notice: Double-Check Important Information

Nov 21, 2025 - 7:31 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Robot Google Docs Review

In April, we saw a small disclaimer on the Google AI Overviews within Google Search to "Check important info." Well, Google is testing a much larger disclaimer, at the bottom of the AI Overview that says, "Double-check important information" and "It's a good idea to check info in multiple places" with a "Learn more" button.

This was spotted by Valentin Pletzer who shared the following screenshot on X:

Google Ai Overview Double Check Info

I suspect the learn more button goes to this help document but I am not 100% sure.

I appreciate these disclaimers on AI responses.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 21, 2025

Nov 21, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google AI Mode With Gemini 3, GEO Rush, Search Console Annotations & Brand Filters, Google Ads & Reviews

Nov 21, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Nano Banana Pro On Google Search & Google Ads

Nov 21, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads In AI Mode Results In The Wild

Nov 21, 2025 - 7:42 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Prohibits Offline Gambling Ads In More Countries

Nov 21, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Notice: Double-Check Important Information

Nov 21, 2025 - 7:31 am
 
Previous Story: Google LSAs Get Competitive Quotes & Request Multiple Opinions
Next Story: Google Ads Prohibits Offline Gambling Ads In More Countries

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.