Google Ads Prohibits Offline Gambling Ads In More Countries

Google Ads Dice

Google has updated the list of countries where using Google Ads for offline gambling advertising is prohibited. Google updated the list on November 19, 2025 to match countries where offline gambling is not allowed.

The full list of countries that Google disallows offline gambling ads now includes; Afghanistan, Algeria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Bulgaria, China, Djibouti, Egypt, Estonia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Italy, Jordan, Korea, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Malaysia, the Maldives, Morocco, Northern Ireland, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sudan, Syria, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Yemen.

Previously, the list was only Bulgaria, China, Estonia, Egypt, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Korea, Lithuania, Malaysia, Morocco, Northern Ireland, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam.

Google wrote, "On November 19, 2025, Google Ads will update the offline gambling category specifics of its Gambling and Games policy."

Google added, "The update will amend the examples of permitted offline gambling activity and expand the list of examples of countries in which offline gambling advertising is not permitted."

Forum discussion at X.

 

