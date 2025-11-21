Google LSAs Get Competitive Quotes & Request Multiple Opinions

Nov 21, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Clipboard Quote

As you know, Google has been testing a way to click a button to message multiple businesses through the Local Service Ads. Google now calls that message fan out. That being said, Google seems to be testing variations of that button.

I am seeing "Get competitive quotes" and Len Raleigh spotted "Request multiple opinions" and posted a number of screenshots on X.

Here are my screenshots:

Google Lsa Get Competitive Quotes1

Google Lsa Get Competitive Quotes2

Here is Len's screenshot:

Google Lsa Request Multiple Opinions

Here is the workflow:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 21, 2025

Nov 21, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google AI Mode With Gemini 3, GEO Rush, Search Console Annotations & Brand Filters, Google Ads & Reviews

Nov 21, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Nano Banana Pro On Google Search & Google Ads

Nov 21, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads In AI Mode Results In The Wild

Nov 21, 2025 - 7:42 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Prohibits Offline Gambling Ads In More Countries

Nov 21, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Notice: Double-Check Important Information

Nov 21, 2025 - 7:31 am
 
Previous Story: Google Wine Tasting Club In Dublin
Next Story: Google AI Overviews Notice: Double-Check Important Information

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.