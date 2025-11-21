As you know, Google has been testing a way to click a button to message multiple businesses through the Local Service Ads. Google now calls that message fan out. That being said, Google seems to be testing variations of that button.

I am seeing "Get competitive quotes" and Len Raleigh spotted "Request multiple opinions" and posted a number of screenshots on X.

Here are my screenshots:

Here is Len's screenshot:

Here is the workflow:

Users may expand the list to see the 4 businesses if desired: pic.twitter.com/kKVTvEFbsl — Len (@lenraleigh) November 19, 2025

Forum discussion at X.