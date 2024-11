Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google sent emails to some Google Merchant Center advertisers and free users about a new feature in Chrome where the Google web browser will showcase your promotions directly in the browser. It will pop up promotion codes during the holiday shopping season.

The email was posted by Gianluca Fiorelli who shared it on X - the email reads that "Chrome will automatically start showing." It goes on to explain that "US shoppers on Chrome desktop will see your promotions from Merchant Center in the address bar. Deals will show to shoppers while they're actively browsing your website."

Here is a screenshot of that email:

Google Chrome has let you track prices for a while but this one seems new.

Forum discussion at X.