Google sent emails to some Google Merchant Center advertisers and free users about a new feature in Chrome where the Google web browser will showcase your promotions directly in the browser. It will pop up promotion codes during the holiday shopping season.

The email was posted by Gianluca Fiorelli who shared it on X - the email reads that "Chrome will automatically start showing." It goes on to explain that "US shoppers on Chrome desktop will see your promotions from Merchant Center in the address bar. Deals will show to shoppers while they're actively browsing your website."

Here is a screenshot of that email:

Google Chrome has let you track prices for a while but this one seems new.

