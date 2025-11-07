Google has been adding AI features to Google Finance - like what can go wrong? Recently Google's Rose Yao announced Google Finance added live audio, instant transcripts and AI insights. Plus, yesterday, Google announced deep search, predictions, live earnings, and more.

Here is a video of this in action:

Earnings season just got a major upgrade. We’ve launched a brand new earnings experience in the new Google Finance! Get live audio, instant transcripts and AI insights right when they matter. pic.twitter.com/gl8ic2mrAM — Rose Yao (@dozenrose) October 31, 2025

To access these features in Google Finance:

Browse the “Upcoming earnings” calendar or choose a ticker from your watchlist and select the Earnings tab.

Tune into a live audio stream when the call happens and get an instant transcript (also available after the call)

Check out AI-powered insights under “At a glance” - they’ll update before, during and after the call based on news reports, market data and analyst reactions.

See the latest quarterly metrics all in one place, with a comparison to past performance and EPS/revenue expectations.

These features are available in English in the US and you can opt into more experimental AI features in Google Labs.

And yesterday, Google added these new features:

Deep Search can help with your most complex questions:

Advanced Gemini models will issue up to hundreds of simultaneous searches and reason across disparate pieces of information, to produce a fully cited, comprehensive response.

Rolling out over the coming weeks in the new Google Finance, with higher limits for Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers. Get early access by opting into the Google Finance experiment in Labs.

Users can ask questions about future market events—like "what will GDP growth be for 2025?"—directly from the search box to see current probabilities in the market and how they’ve changed over time.

Rolling out over the coming weeks, starting with Labs users.

Users can tune into a live audio stream with an instant transcript during the call. Below the stream, new AI-powered "At a glance" insights update to give a snapshot of key information across market data, news reports, and analyst reactions.

Launched last week. Accessible via the “Upcoming earnings” calendar or by selecting a ticker from a watchlist and tapping the new Earnings tab.

Starting to roll out this week. Note: The latest capabilities (Deep Search, prediction markets, and earnings) are rolling out first in the U.S. We aim to bring them to more users over time.

Prediction markets data from Kalshi and Polymarket:New live earnings experience lets you track corporate earnings calls, explore the latest financials and get AI insights.Launching in India: Our first international expansion beyond the U.S. includes language support for both English and Hindi.

Deep Search in Google Finance can help with your most complex questions. Just ask whatever’s on your mind & select the new Deep Search option. Our advanced Gemini models will scour the web and financial datasets to produce a fully-cited, comprehensive response (while you get a… pic.twitter.com/2qVgwsDQY8 — Rose Yao (@dozenrose) November 6, 2025

Finally, we’re bringing the new Google Finance to India, our first expansion beyond the U.S. This’ll include support for both English & Hindi, helping even more people access AI-powered financial insights. Starting to roll out today. — Rose Yao (@dozenrose) November 6, 2025

Also, ICYMI last week, we just launched a new experience for corporate earnings that keeps you informed with live audio, instant transcripts, AI-powered insights and detailed financial metrics. https://t.co/8G3oplrwCq — Rose Yao (@dozenrose) November 6, 2025

To try out the new Google Finance in the U.S. or India, head to google.com/finance/beta on mobile or desktop and make sure you're signed into your Google account.

