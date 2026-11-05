Daily Search Forum Recap: November 5, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said it can temporarily protect an important URL from falling out of the index. Facebook Answers AI-generated pages is spamming Google with 6 million pages and growing. Google Ads explained why the Google Ads interface has two different metrics named search terms match type. Google sent notifications about site reputation abuse policy manual actions in European Economic Area. Google Search Console has rolled out the ability to select multiple device types within the performance report. Google has added home services booking integration within AI Mode. Google Ads AI disclosure requirement expands. Google updated its Definition: Performance Max channel help document. Google Business Profiles is testing car inventory for dealership. Google Search Profiles is adding LinkedIn. Google Ads announced that in addition to the original telemedicine certification options.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Dead Internet Theory Just Showed Up in Your GA4 Reports, MeasureU

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.