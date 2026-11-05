Daily Search Forum Recap: November 5, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said it can temporarily protect an important URL from falling out of the index. Facebook Answers AI-generated pages is spamming Google with 6 million pages and growing. Google Ads explained why the Google Ads interface has two different metrics named search terms match type. Google sent notifications about site reputation abuse policy manual actions in European Economic Area. Google Search Console has rolled out the ability to select multiple device types within the performance report. Google has added home services booking integration within AI Mode. Google Ads AI disclosure requirement expands. Google updated its Definition: Performance Max channel help document. Google Business Profiles is testing car inventory for dealership. Google Search Profiles is adding LinkedIn. Google Ads announced that in addition to the original telemedicine certification options.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google Can Temporarily Protected Important URLs From Being Deindexed
Gary Illyes from Google said that when important URLs serve a 4xx status code, Google Search can "temporarily protect the URL from falling out of the index right away." Meaning, Google Search will still show the URL in Google Search, for a short while, just to make sure searchers can still find it.
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Facebook Answers AI-Generated 6 Million Pages Is Google Scaled Content Abuse
If you looked at the Google Search results recently, you may have stumbled on content from Facebook Answers. Facebook Answers are AI-generated pages, and answers are made up of Facebook posts and pages and are then open for indexing by Google and others. Currently, Google has indexed over 6 million pages and they are ranking.
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Google Ads Explains Difference With Search Terms Match Type (Keywords)
Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, explained why the Google Ads interface has two different metrics named search terms match type. One is named "Search terms match type" and the other is named "Search terms match type (Keywords)."
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Google Emails: Site Reputation Policy Manual Actions No Longer Impact EEA
Google just sent out emails to some sites that have site reputation abuse policy manual actions that those manual actions won't impact the search results within the EEA, European Economic Area. This actually took effect on August 30, 2026, but now, two months later, Google is notifying site owners via Google Search Console.
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Google Search Console Performance Report Multi-Select Device Filters
Google Search Console has rolled out the ability to select multiple device types within the performance report. Previously, Google added multi-select ability for countries in that report, and now we can do the same for device types.
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Google Ads Expands AI Content Disclosure Label To More Regions
Google Ads has expanded the regions where you must disclose whether AI was used in your ads. Google added California, South Korea, and Vietnam to the list, which already included the European Union, India, and New York.
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Google Ads PMax Channel Report Definitions Coming To Search & Shopping
Google updated its Definition: Performance Max channel help document to specify that channel definitions are coming to the Performance Max channel report for standard Search and Shopping reports in 2027.
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Google AI Mode Integrates With Home Services Booking
Google has added home services booking integration within AI Mode. Google has partnered with partners like Angi Home, Thumbtack, Housecall, and GetJobber and will add ServiceTitan soon. It works as expected, Google adds booking buttons to the home services listing within the AI Mode results.
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Google Business Profiles Car Dealership Inventory Limited Pilot
Google Business Profiles is testing a "new feature pilot" for car dealership inventory, which has limited availability. This seems different from Google's previous local car listings and inventory options. Google added this to the help documentation under the title "Car dealership inventory (limited availability)" within how to edit your profile.
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Google Search Profiles Spotted Adding LinkedIn
Google Search Profiles officially supports YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and X, plus you can also add Facebook and your website. But now some are seeing Google add LinkedIn as well.
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Google Ads Gains A New Telemedicine Certification Option
Google Ads announced that in addition to the original telemedicine certification options, Google is adding a new one from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP)’s Healthcare Merchant Accreditation Program. This goes into effect this month, November 2026.
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Gemini Nano Banana Sweatshirt
Here is a photo of Google swag, a Gemini Nano Banana sweatshirt, from the Google New York City office. What is more interesting to me is the writing on that whiteboard.
Other Great Search Threads:
- We want to clarify what we announced today about our education services. Today’s announcements give schools more choice, not less. Here’s what we announced: - Gemini, Gemini Notebook, and Search will be OFF by default. This is based on K-12 schools asking for more control, News from Google on X
- Claude Code has grown significantly over the past year, Similarweb on X
- Google's Dreambeans (the hyper-personalized feed) adds the Memory functionality: As it states in the description: "Here is a summary of what Dreambeans currently remembers about your interests and preferences" And when we look at how and on what the memory of my interests is https:/, Damien Andell on X
- Google’s Ranking Signal Distribution System Definition Ranking Signal Distribution is how PageRank and crawl energy get shared across the URLs of a website. When the URL count grows beyond what the queries deserve, those signals get diluted. How it works The more URLs you, Koray Tuğberk GÜBÜR on X
- I just enabled WhatsApp on our Google profile business phone number. Result in less than 48 hours? 8 people from Pakistan extorting us to remove fake 1 star reviews that they just posted themselves., Christian Bello on X
- Without screaming frog is it possible to find out technical SEO errors???, Reddit
- BUG discover.aigc in a card Summary AI in Google Discover source code, Damien Andell on X
- "Duck it" > "Google it", DuckDuckGo on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Negative prompts have 2x impact on ChatGPT brand sentiment
- Google AI Mode adds home services booking links
- Google organic click share reaches 15-month high: Report
- Product feeds are becoming the new ad creative in Google AI Mode
- Is ChatGPT really handling 1 trillion searches a year?
- 3 in 4 homepages lost organic clicks: An analysis of 110 sites
- How Google Ads promotions can inflate ROAS and hurt profits
- Microsoft Clarity gains agentic analytics, brand agents and Ask Clarity
- What channels grow when organic search shrinks?
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Anthropic Strikes Its First Licensing Deal, With the AP, for Election Coverage, AdWeek
- Introducing Images 2.6, OpenAI
- Meta Muse AI Agent: What Agentic Shopping Means for Marketers, Brainlabs
- AI for product marketing (7 actionable use cases), Semrush
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Google extends voluntary buyout offers to employees in several countries, Reuters
- Google to Spend $15 Billion in Malaysia Data Center Expansion, Bloomberg
- Search Central Live in Zurich is back!, Google Search Central Blog
- The Death of Google Search: How AI Is Changing the Internet Forever, HackerNoon
- Big Tech Soars on Bet Dems Will Save AI Spenders From Themselves, Bloomberg
- OpenAI targets Microsoft's GitHub with deal for startup, Axios
- Google hasn’t figured out how to make AI pay like its search engine, The Verge
Links & Content Marketing
- 2027 B2B Content Marketing Trends Report, Content Marketing Institute
- B2B Marketing Metrics That Prove Business Impact, TopRank Marketing
Local & Maps
- Google Maps Updated to Fully Support iPhone Duo Displays, MacRumors
- New Google Maps airport greetings could promote Ask Maps, Android Authority
PPC
- Bing adds new heading above Shopping ads, Search Engine Watch
- Data Manager API now supports Google Ads call conversions and row-level diagnostics, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Google tests new Shopping ad layout on mobile Shopping tab, Search Engine Watch
- Search Campaign Language Targeting Removed in Google Ads, PPC News Feed
- Upcoming changes to multi-party approvals in the Google Ads API, Google Ads Developer Blog
Search Features
- Stop overpaying for holiday travel: 3 Google Flights hacks to try before booking, Tom's Guide
- Bing People Also Ask gets a new search option, Search Engine Watch
- Google launches AI-based shopping in Canada, with a new ‘universal’ checkout cart, CBC News
SEO
- How to optimize for ChatGPT shopping, Semrush
- How To Report SEO Performance When Analytics Data Is Incomplete, Moz
- Why Your Org Isn't Ready for a Platform-Only Approach to AI Search, iPullRank
- Do Google Reviews Help SEO? Here's What Actually Matters Now, SearchLab Digital
- Rethinking Website Value For AI-Enhanced Search, SEO Theory
- 301, 302, 307, 308: Which redirect is the chosen one?, Google Search Central on YouTube
Feedback:
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