Daily Search Forum Recap: November 5, 2026

Nov 5, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said it can temporarily protect an important URL from falling out of the index. Facebook Answers AI-generated pages is spamming Google with 6 million pages and growing. Google Ads explained why the Google Ads interface has two different metrics named search terms match type. Google sent notifications about site reputation abuse policy manual actions in European Economic Area. Google Search Console has rolled out the ability to select multiple device types within the performance report. Google has added home services booking integration within AI Mode. Google Ads AI disclosure requirement expands. Google updated its Definition: Performance Max channel help document. Google Business Profiles is testing car inventory for dealership. Google Search Profiles is adding LinkedIn. Google Ads announced that in addition to the original telemedicine certification options.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Can Temporarily Protected Important URLs From Being Deindexed
    Gary Illyes from Google said that when important URLs serve a 4xx status code, Google Search can "temporarily protect the URL from falling out of the index right away." Meaning, Google Search will still show the URL in Google Search, for a short while, just to make sure searchers can still find it.
  • Facebook Answers AI-Generated 6 Million Pages Is Google Scaled Content Abuse
    If you looked at the Google Search results recently, you may have stumbled on content from Facebook Answers. Facebook Answers are AI-generated pages, and answers are made up of Facebook posts and pages and are then open for indexing by Google and others. Currently, Google has indexed over 6 million pages and they are ranking.
  • Google Ads Explains Difference With Search Terms Match Type (Keywords)
    Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, explained why the Google Ads interface has two different metrics named search terms match type. One is named "Search terms match type" and the other is named "Search terms match type (Keywords)."
  • Google Emails: Site Reputation Policy Manual Actions No Longer Impact EEA
    Google just sent out emails to some sites that have site reputation abuse policy manual actions that those manual actions won't impact the search results within the EEA, European Economic Area. This actually took effect on August 30, 2026, but now, two months later, Google is notifying site owners via Google Search Console.
  • Google Search Console Performance Report Multi-Select Device Filters
    Google Search Console has rolled out the ability to select multiple device types within the performance report. Previously, Google added multi-select ability for countries in that report, and now we can do the same for device types.
  • Google Ads Expands AI Content Disclosure Label To More Regions
    Google Ads has expanded the regions where you must disclose whether AI was used in your ads. Google added California, South Korea, and Vietnam to the list, which already included the European Union, India, and New York.
  • Google Ads PMax Channel Report Definitions Coming To Search & Shopping
    Google updated its Definition: Performance Max channel help document to specify that channel definitions are coming to the Performance Max channel report for standard Search and Shopping reports in 2027.
  • Google AI Mode Integrates With Home Services Booking
    Google has added home services booking integration within AI Mode. Google has partnered with partners like Angi Home, Thumbtack, Housecall, and GetJobber and will add ServiceTitan soon. It works as expected, Google adds booking buttons to the home services listing within the AI Mode results.
  • Google Business Profiles Car Dealership Inventory Limited Pilot
    Google Business Profiles is testing a "new feature pilot" for car dealership inventory, which has limited availability. This seems different from Google's previous local car listings and inventory options. Google added this to the help documentation under the title "Car dealership inventory (limited availability)" within how to edit your profile.
  • Google Search Profiles Spotted Adding LinkedIn
    Google Search Profiles officially supports YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and X, plus you can also add Facebook and your website. But now some are seeing Google add LinkedIn as well.
  • Google Ads Gains A New Telemedicine Certification Option
    Google Ads announced that in addition to the original telemedicine certification options, Google is adding a new one from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP)’s Healthcare Merchant Accreditation Program. This goes into effect this month, November 2026.
  • Gemini Nano Banana Sweatshirt
    Here is a photo of Google swag, a Gemini Nano Banana sweatshirt, from the Google New York City office. What is more interesting to me is the writing on that whiteboard.

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Daily Search Forum Recap: November 5, 2026

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