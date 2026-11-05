Google Ads Gains A New Telemedicine Certification Option

Nov 5, 2026 - 7:05 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Stethoscope

Google Ads announced that, in addition to the original telemedicine certification options, Google is adding a new one from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP)’s Healthcare Merchant Accreditation Program. This goes into effect this month, November 2026.

The previous options were:

  • LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification Program
  • National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP)
  • Digital Pharmacy Accreditation
  • .Pharmacy as part of the Healthcare Merchant Accreditation Program

Google wrote:

In November 2026, the Canada, United Kingdom, and United States country-specifics of the Healthcare and medicines policy will be updated to introduce a new certification option for telemedicine. Going forward, telemedicine advertisers accredited by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP)’s Healthcare Merchant Accreditation Program will be eligible to apply for Google Ads telemedicine certification. This is an additional certification option, and doesn't impact the existing certification options available to advertisers in these countries.

Advertisers will be able to apply for Google certification once the policy is published. Advertisers must be NABP-accredited before applying to Google.

You can find the healthcare policy here.

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