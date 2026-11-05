Google Search Profiles Spotted Adding LinkedIn

Nov 5, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Linkedin

Google Search Profiles officially supports YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and X, plus you can also add Facebook and your website. But now some are seeing Google add LinkedIn as well.

Damien Andell spotted this and posted a screenshot of my Search Profile with LinkedIn on X. What is interesting is that there is no way to manually add LinkedIn, it is automated. Plus, when I look at my search profile, I do not see LinkedIn - do you?

Here is Damien's screenshot:

Google Search Profiles Adds Linkedin

Damien wrote, "Google adds LinkedIn to the list of social networks visible in search profiles, alongside X, YouTube, Threads, etc. It's added automatically; it's not yet possible to add it manually via the search profile claim."

Here are more screenshots from Damien:

LinkedIn is really a good one for creators, professional creators, to have.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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