Google updated its Definition: Performance Max channel help document to specify that channel definitions are coming to the Performance Max channel report for standard Search and Shopping reports in 2027.

The help document added a new note that reads:

Note: These channel definitions are visible in the Performance Max channel report and the Demand Gen channel report (for Demand Gen-specific channels. This will be available for standard Search and Shopping reports in 2027.

I spotted this via Hana Kobzová who wrote on PPC News Feed, "Google Ads is set to expand its channel performance report to include standard Search and Shopping campaigns in 2027."

Here is a screenshot of part of the help document:

Hana added:

Further adjustments include a shift in how Google uses placement codes, described here, replacing the legacy ‘x’ with dedicated codes like ‘m’ for Maps, ‘gm’ for Gmail, and ‘dsc’ for Discover. Advertisers using third-party analytics tools, such as GA4 or CRMs, should ensure their tracking filters are updated to accommodate these specific placement parameters, preventing potential mislabeling of traffic.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.