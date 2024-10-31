Daily Search Forum Recap: October 31, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing new trust scores in the search entity knowledge panels. Google Ads AI chat bot was at a loss for words. Microsoft Advertising revenue in Bing Search was up 18%. Google Ads has new conversion reports with sales and leads tabs. Google Search is showing menu highlights carousels at the top.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads New Sales & Leads Conversion Reports
    Google is rolling out new sales and leads conversion reports in the Google Ads advertiser console. These reports are under the Goals section, then Conversions and then Summary tab and there are then toggles to see sales versus leads.
  • Google Search Entity Trust Scores From APIVoid & ScamAdviser
    Google seems to be showing trust scores for some website entities in the knowledge panel box. It can show a trust score from APIVoid and ScamAdviser. I can replicate it for some websites but not for most.
  • Google Menu Highlights Search Carousel
    Google can show a restaurant's menu right at the top of the search results for a search on that restaurant's brand name. It comes up in this "menu highlights" carousel and showcases some of the items on that restaurant's menu.
  • Google Business Profiles Learn Something Specific Question Box
    Google is testing replacing the question and answer box for Google Business Profile listings with a title that reads, "Lear something specific." At least I think it is the same functionality as the question and answer box.
  • Google Ads AI Chat Bot Is At A Loss For Words
    Google Ads has been rolling out its conversational ad experience and more and more advertisers has been seeing the Google Ads chat feature come up. This Google Ads AI Chat can sometimes be at a loss for words. Thomas Eccel posted a screenshot of the Google Ads AI Chat bot responding with nothing, no words, just emptiness.
  • Microsoft Bing Advertising Revenue Up 18%
    Microsoft reported its first quarter 2025 earnings and it showed that its search and advertising revenue was up 18%. The last quarter it was up 19%, but as I noted then, the last time it was up over 19% in a quarter before last quarter was 10 quarterly earning reports ago, in Q3 2022.
  • Spooky Google Halloween Office Signage
    Halloween is here, and Google is prepping some of their offices for the holiday. The Google Brazil office changes some of its signage to dress up the Google logo in cobwebs and a witch broom, amongst other things.

