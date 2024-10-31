Google Ads AI Chat Bot Is At A Loss For Words

Google Ads has been rolling out its conversational ad experience and more and more advertisers has been seeing the Google Ads chat feature come up. This Google Ads AI Chat can sometimes be at a loss for words. Thomas Eccel posted a screenshot of the Google Ads AI Chat bot responding with nothing, no words, just emptiness.

It turned out it was some sort of bug. Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, responded on Linkedin saying, "Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We have identified the issue and are taking steps to address it."

Here is the screenshot of that thought-provoking conversation with Google Ads AI Chat bot:

I mean, I suspect there was some sort of technical glitch, and hopefully, it is resolved.

Have you tried this Google Ads bot before?

