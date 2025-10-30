Daily Search Forum Recap: October 30, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google and Microsoft announced earnings and they both had really good quarters, Google broke $100 billion for the first time in a quarter and ad revenue and queries keep growing. The Disney account Google Sitelink hack is still live, believe it or not. Microsoft Advertising advertiser console was down for a while. Google Merchant Center added promotion analytics. Google Ads bans sweepstake casino ads. Google spoke about case sensitivity for URLs in Google Search. Bing is testing a country/region selector option.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ad Revenue Up 13% & Bing Ads Revenue Up 16%
    Both Google and Microsoft reported its earnings today; Alphabet's Q3 2025 earnings and Microsoft's Q1 2026 earnings. Google reported ad revenues up by 13% with $74 billion and Microsoft reported ad revenues up by 16%.
  • Disney Google Sitelinks Blackhat SEO Hack Still Live
    About a week ago, if you searched for [disney account] and looked at the Disney search result listing in Google Search, you'd see a sitelink that reads, "Black hat SEO approaches..." And guess what, that sitelink is still live.
  • Reminder: Google On Case Sensitivity For URLs
    Google's John Mueller reminded us about when case sensitivity matters for Google Search and SEO when it comes to your URLs. In short, Google will probably figure it out based on two URLs having the same content on it but why leave it up to Google, so make sure to be consistent with your URLs so Google doesn't need to figure it out.
  • Google Merchant Center Next Adds Promotion Analytics
    Google Merchant Center Next added new analytics data to the Promotions tab/section. This shows you two new analytics charts including "Your promotions at a glance" and "Performance in the last 28 days." These are summary cards to see how well your promotions are performing in Google Search.
  • Microsoft Advertising Web User Interface Is Currently Down
    Microsoft Advertising advertiser web interface is down and Microsoft's Navah Hopkins said the "engineering team is investigating this issue with priority." This only impacts the web interface, according to Hopkins and ad serving does not seem to be impacted.
  • Bing Search Adds Country/Region Selector
    Microsoft is testing a way to change the country and region you are in when doing searches on Bing. There is a new country/region selector for this, similar to how Google handles it.
  • Google Ads: Sweepstake Casinos Are Not Social Casino Games
    Google updated the Google Ads Gambling and Games policy this week to define that sweepstake casinos are not social casino games. Google said this update was added on October 28, 2025. This now prohibits sweepstake casinos from using Google Ads for advertising.
  • Putting Green At Google Germany
    Here is a photo from the Google office in Germany. You can see in this little corner of the office they put a small putting green with a flag pole.

