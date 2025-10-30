Daily Search Forum Recap: October 30, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google and Microsoft announced earnings and they both had really good quarters, Google broke $100 billion for the first time in a quarter and ad revenue and queries keep growing. The Disney account Google Sitelink hack is still live, believe it or not. Microsoft Advertising advertiser console was down for a while. Google Merchant Center added promotion analytics. Google Ads bans sweepstake casino ads. Google spoke about case sensitivity for URLs in Google Search. Bing is testing a country/region selector option.

