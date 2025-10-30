Bing Search Adds Country/Region Selector

Oct 30, 2025 - 7:11 am
Bing Search

Blue Map

Microsoft is testing a way to change the country and region you are in when doing searches on Bing. There is a new country/region selector for this, similar to how Google handles it.

I personally cannot see this in New York on my test browsers but Frank Sandtmann spotted it and posted about it on LinkedIn. He said, "It seems that Bing has added a new Country/Region selector. You can dismiss it for anywhere from one day to forever."

Here is his screenshot:

Bing Country Selector Changer

This allows you to see how the search results look like in a different country and/or region.

The setting to set your region/country for a specific time period is a weird one but hey, why not test these things.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

