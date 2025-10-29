Microsoft Advertising Web User Interface Is Currently Down

Oct 29, 2025 - 4:35 pm 0 by
Filed Under Bing Ads

Broken Microsoft Logo

Microsoft Advertising advertiser web interface is down and Microsoft's Navah Hopkins said the "engineering team is investigating this issue with priority." This only impacts the web interface, according to Hopkins and ad serving does not seem to be impacted.

Navah said on X, "Confirming Microsoft Advertising UI is down." "Our engineering team is investigating this issue with priority and we apologize for the inconvenience this may be causing," she added.

According to the Microsoft Ads status page, the APIs, mobile and Ads Editor interfaces are all operating fine - it is just the web interface that is having this outage.

Status

I did see a complaint about accessing the Editor tool:

Here is Navah's post:

Microsoft has been having issues with its cloud computing systems all day, it is unclear if this is related to that.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: At around 8pm ET, it was resolved:

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Web User Interface Is Currently Down

Oct 29, 2025 - 4:35 pm
Google News

Google Ad Revenue Up 13% & Bing Ads Revenue Up 16%

Oct 29, 2025 - 4:13 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 29, 2025

Oct 29, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Around October 28th

Oct 29, 2025 - 7:59 am
Google

Google Rolls Out Early Access To Gemini For Home Voice Assistant

Oct 29, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant Center Preferred Audience For Promotions Restrictions

Oct 29, 2025 - 7:41 am
 
Previous Story: Google Ad Revenue Up 13% & Bing Ads Revenue Up 16%

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.