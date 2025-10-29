Microsoft Advertising advertiser web interface is down and Microsoft's Navah Hopkins said the "engineering team is investigating this issue with priority." This only impacts the web interface, according to Hopkins and ad serving does not seem to be impacted.

Navah said on X, "Confirming Microsoft Advertising UI is down." "Our engineering team is investigating this issue with priority and we apologize for the inconvenience this may be causing," she added.

According to the Microsoft Ads status page, the APIs, mobile and Ads Editor interfaces are all operating fine - it is just the web interface that is having this outage.

I did see a complaint about accessing the Editor tool:

The irony that I can't get to the page to download Microsoft Ads Editor while using Bing to find the page, in the Edge browser, on a Windows laptop. WTH Microsoft? #ppcchat pic.twitter.com/d9pxjbIzp7 — Robert Brady (@robert_brady) October 29, 2025

Here is Navah's post:

Confirming Microsoft Advertising UI is down. Our engineering team is investigating this issue with priority and we apologize for the inconvenience this may be causing. We will share more as we receive more updates.



Use https://t.co/VHaIo9kjrP to check the latest status. — Microsoft Ads Buddy (@MSFTAdsBuddy) October 29, 2025

Microsoft has been having issues with its cloud computing systems all day, it is unclear if this is related to that.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: At around 8pm ET, it was resolved: