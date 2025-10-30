Google updated the Google Ads Gambling and Games policy this week to define that sweepstake casinos are not social casino games. Google said this update was added on October 28, 2025.

This now prohibits sweepstake casinos from using Google Ads for advertising.

The Gambling and Games policy document gained one line, it reads:

Examples of games that are not social casino games: Sweepstake casinos

Google wrote:

On October 28, 2025, the Gambling and Games policy was updated to introduce examples of the type of games that do not qualify for certification under our social casino games policy, with sweepstake casinos identified as such an example of games that are outside the scope of the social casino games policy and ineligible for certification. Games that fall under the banner of real-world rewards are subject to the specific restrictions and allowances of the online gambling policy.

There were no other changes to this document.

