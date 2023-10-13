Google Search Tests Links On Product Images

Google is testing having links overlay, like watermarks, on product result images. I can replicate this on some browsers, but not all, so it looks like a test where Google can see if searchers are clicking on the link within the image or not.

This was spotted first by Khushal Bherwani, who posted about this on X. He posted some examples, but here is a full-size screenshot I took; click on it to enlarge:

Here are more screesnhsots:

🧵 2⃣

You can see that after placing the brand name on the product, Google also added a light black shadow to properly show the name. pic.twitter.com/dv73O1A6yJ — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 12, 2023

I wonder if anyone would actually see or click on those links?

But I do like that there are more links to the site, not less.

