Daily Search Forum Recap: October 13, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console updates two reports, the job posting rich results report and the performance report for good page experience and news filters and in both cases, numbers may increase. Google said using a more popular WordPress theme won't be bad for your rankings. Google is testing rotatable 3D product images in the snippets. Microsoft Bing is testing a light bulb to expand details on snippets. Plus Semrush when Squid Game on us with Dalgona candy.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Performance Report Updated For News & Page Experience Filter - You May See Spike In Data
Google has updated the performance report in Google Search Console that may result in an increase in the number of clicks and impressions being reports in that report. This specifically can show up when you filter the report to the "news" search type and also for the "good page experience" search appearance.
- Bing Tests Light Bulb On Search Results That Expand Snippet
Microsoft Bing is testing a light bulb icon on the right side of the search result snippets that when clicked on, open up more details about that page including an mage, URL, title, topics on the page and much more.
- Google Rich Results Errors For Job Postings May Increase Due To Evaluation Change
Google posted that starting on October 18, 2021 that the job posting rich results report may show a "small increase" in the job errors with your structured data. This is due to a change in the "way that it evaluates and reports errors in Job Posting structured data," Google said.
- Google Does Not Rank Popular WordPress Themes Lower
Google's John Mueller was asked if using WordPress themes that are used on many websites can have a negative impact in search rankings and SEO. John Mueller responded, no, he said "popularity of a theme has no effect on SEO at all."
- Google Search Results With Rotating Product Images
Google can now display not just more visually browsable search results with much larger images, as announced at the Search On event, but also 3D product images that rotate right in the search result snippet.
- Semrush Dalgona Candy - Squid Game Craze
With all the Squid Game Netflix show craze, I asked the other day on Twitter when will the SEO community make a Squid Game SEO game or swag or something. Well, Semrush seems to be the first, with Dalg
Other Great Search Threads:
- Focus on content and reviews? Nerdwallet filed to go public. You can read the S1: Financials, Monthly Users, Risks (like Google updates), and more. https://t.co/O0xH2MilfL https://t.co/yyqrKNlkpo, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- Absolute or relative URLs, which is better? In this episode of #AskGooglebot, @JohnMu explains the difference between absolute and relative URLs and if there is a preference in how a search engine crawls, Google Search Central on Twitter
- This new interactive demo uncovers how key elements of ads automation work – and how to make them work together. For example, did you know sharing value data can help Smart Bidding better optimize for the conversions that ma, AdsLiaison on Twitter
- A few people have asked me how this title similarity matching works so I made a quick video explainer that runs you through the process and how you can do it easily. https://t.co/JOBMa1kYXw, Patrick Stox on Twitter
- And the answer is... 20! https://t.co/NzKWmgXa1b https://t.co/uIdwL6C37G, Daniel Waisberg on Twitter
- Dear new SEOs, in case you need to hear this: there is plenty of room for ALL of us! In fact, this industry NEEDS you, more than you know. We need your fresh perspective, approach and brilliance. Sure the jo, Christina LeVasseur (Brodzky) on Twitter
