Daily Search Forum Recap: October 13, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console updates two reports, the job posting rich results report and the performance report for good page experience and news filters and in both cases, numbers may increase. Google said using a more popular WordPress theme won't be bad for your rankings. Google is testing rotatable 3D product images in the snippets. Microsoft Bing is testing a light bulb to expand details on snippets. Plus Semrush when Squid Game on us with Dalgona candy.

