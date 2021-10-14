Google Fabric Bike

Here is a photo from a Googler named Michael D Francois, who is based in the Zurich office of a bike. The bike is at Frau Gerolds Garten, which is like a 15 minute drive from the office but it looks like a Google bike.

He shared this on Instagram and I wanted to highlight it here as something interesting for us search folks to look at.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.