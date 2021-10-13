Semrush Dalgona Candy - Squid Game Craze

Oct 13, 2021 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story
Share This
 

Semrush Dalgona Candy - Squid Game Craze

With all the Squid Game Netflix show craze, I asked the other day on Twitter when will the SEO community make a Squid Game SEO game or swag or something.

Well, Semrush seems to be the first, with its logo etched into the Dalgona candy.

They shared this on Twitter:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: Halloween Cake & Treats At Google From 2018
 
blog comments powered by Disqus