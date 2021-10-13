Semrush Dalgona Candy - Squid Game Craze

With all the Squid Game Netflix show craze, I asked the other day on Twitter when will the SEO community make a Squid Game SEO game or swag or something.

Well, Semrush seems to be the first, with its logo etched into the Dalgona candy.

They shared this on Twitter:

good luck making it through this round pic.twitter.com/WKT5Tmvqjy — Semrush (@semrush) October 12, 2021

