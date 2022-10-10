Daily Search Forum Recap: October 10, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Product Reviews Update Is Primarily On A Page-Level Basis But Not Always..
Google's Danny Sullivan told us that the Google product reviews update primarily evaluates product review content on a page-level basis, but not always. Danny added "for sites that have a substantial amount of product review content, any content within a site might be evaluated by the update."
- Vlog #192: Banter With Greg Finn & The Growth Of Cypress North
Greg Finn and I have known each other for a pretty long time, so this video is pretty fun and we kind of go off topic a bunch but I promise, there is some knowledge throughout. We both miss the old days, the golden era, of search marketing - it was just a lot of fun.
- Example Of Google Featured Snippet Callouts
A month ago we reported on Google's announcement of the featured snippet callouts feature. Where Google uses MUM to bold sections of the featured snippet to give searchers a more in-your-face answer to their query. Well, now we are seeing more of that in the search results.
- Google News Publisher Error "There Are No Items To Show"
Over the weekend, there has been a number of reports from news publishers of an error in the Google News Publisher Center. The specific error says "there are no items to show." This is supposedly a Google bug that Google is working to address.
- Google Adds Examples Of Types Of Product Review Pages To Help Doc
Google has added three examples of the type of product review pages and who can write them to the "how to write product reviews" help document.
- Google: Structured Data May Help Us Identify Product Reviews Content
Google has confirmed that structured data is one of the many signals the search company uses to help identify if a page has product reviews content or not. This was first said by Alan Kent of Googe and then confirmed by Danny Sullivan of Google.
- Google Dublin Bees
Here is a video and some photos of an organization letting loose a bunch of Irish honey bees at the Google Dublin office. Well, not inside the office but outside the office.
- Programming Note: Offline For Sukkot On Monday & Tuesday
This is just a quick note that I will be offline for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot on Monday, October 10th, and Tuesday, October 11th. All stories, social media posts, etc were pre-written and scheduled to be posted. I'll be back with live coverage Wednesday, October 12th.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Look like google testing new interface for Recipe section, Khushal Bherwani on Twitter
- A3. As an FYI, wanted to share this blog post which has a look at some of the ads updates coming for Search, including Business Messages and more., AdsLiaison on Twitter
- Google > Mobile Movie Search: I saw a slider in knowledge panel which featured snippet of reviews about that movie from various websites. And at the start of the slider, first slot describes the movie, Saad AK on Twitter
- If we see articles citing other publications but not linking, we have systems to try and figure out which is the originating publication. And we're not going to spell out all that, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- How to choose an enterprise SEO platform
- Digital marketers rejoice: The four-day workweek is here to stay
- Google financial services verification policies now rolled out in the UK
- Google can now automatically create your ad assets
Other Great Search Stories:
