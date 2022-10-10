Vlog #192: Banter With Greg Finn & The Growth Of Cypress North

Greg Finn and I have known each other for a pretty long time, so this video is pretty fun and we kind of go off topic a bunch but I promise, there is some knowledge throughout. We both miss the old days, the golden era, of search marketing - it was just a lot of fun. We dug into Greg's professional history, which you can look up on his LinkedIn profile and listen to on the podcast. It is interesting to hear how Greg fell in love with paid search and PPC campaigns.

Despite how negative Greg can come off about Google Ads, he is one of the biggest fans of Google Ads. He won’t work for Google, he said on the record. We then talked about who at Google has the worst job, John Mueller or Danny Sullivan. We got off on some tangents on the old SEO podcasts we use to do.

He described why and how he started Cypress North and spoke about the early days of his business modes they had back then. We spoke about the growth of his company and the challenges of hiring.

You can learn more about Greg Finn and follow him on Twitter @gregfinn.

