Daily Search Forum Recap: October 13, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google local results without the call button, might be the Web Guide layout or a bug. Google's Robby Stein was interviewed again about AI Search. Google's goldmine search content ranking system was exposed. Google has a new help page for Discover feed source. Google Ads auto-apply recommendations setting was updated. And I am offline again this week, Tuesday and Wednesday, anything posted was pre-written and scheduled.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google's Robby Stein On AI Not Replacing Search, AI Within Search, SEO For AI
Lenny Rachitsky interviewed Robby Stein, VP of Product at Google, who we cited here numerous times over the past couple of years. The interview covers how AI is not replacing search, search is not dead, how AI Mode will be incorporated within Google Search, how to do AEO or SEO for AI answers, how AI Mode came to market and more.
-
Google Goldmine Search Content Ranking System?
Have you heard of the Google Goldmine Scoring System? It supposedly looks at your page, your content, and Google gives it a goldminePageScore, title tag factor, body factor, anchor factor, heading factor and more.
-
Google Local Results Without Call Button - Web Guide Or Bug?
Over the past few days, the local SEO community is pretty upset that Google appears to be testing removing the call button from the local results. I am not sure if this is a bug or part of the design of the new Web Guide interface that more people are seeing. Either way, I do think this must be an oversight and the call button should be added back, I would hope.
-
Google Adds Help Page For Discover Feed Source
A couple of weeks ago, Google added a new help page titled Discover feed source overview. This page discusses those cards in the Google Discover feed and when Google gets the source name wrong, like for those entity Discover pages.
-
Google Ads Auto-Apply Recommendations Setting Updated
Google has updated its Auto-Apply Recommendations setting within the Google Ads interface. The button moved to just above the regular recommendations section.
-
Cheese Monster At Google
Google had some sort of cheese event, or the event had cheese, and that cheese was provided by Cheese Monster. This was at the Washington, D.C. office.
-
Programming Note: Offline For Simchat Torah On Tuesday & Wednesday
This is a programming note that Tuesday and Wednesday are Simchat Torah and I will be offline the next two days. I will be offline on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 14th and October 15th.
Feedback:
