Google Dublin Bees

Here is a video and some photos of an organization letting loose a bunch of Irish honey bees at the Google Dublin office. Well, not inside the office but outside the office.

They wrote on Instagram "Delighted to have our bees in the new apiary on the roof of Google in Dublin City. Google our one of our latest partners to join the mission to help conserve the native Irish honey bee. See more on our link tree about partnering with us."

Here is the embed with the last slide being the video of the bees being released:

