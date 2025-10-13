Programming Note: Offline For Simchat Torah On Tuesday & Wednesday

Oct 13, 2025 - 9:30 am 0 by
Filed Under Blog Administration

Ser Torah

This is a programming note that Tuesday and Wednesday are Simchat Torah and I will be offline the next two days. I will be offline on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 14th and October 15th.

There will be stories posted each day, all of them were pre-written before the holiday and scheduled to be posted. I will be completely offline, so any social media posts or anything coming from this site, or my social channels are all scheduled beforehand.

I apologize for any spammy comments that slip through the Disqus filters while I am offline. I will do my best to catch up late Wednesday night after nightfall.

If there are any Google algorithm updates or big news that I miss, I will catch up on them in the coming days.

Thank you all for reading, commenting, and sharing every day - I appreciate it.

Feel free to check out the archives or catch up with the weekly videos or just browse the search pics. Oh, and if you have nothing to do, feel free to subscribe to my YouTube channel.

If you want to learn more about this holiday, see Wikipedia.

That's all for my Jewish holidays for a while now...

 

