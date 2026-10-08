Daily Search Forum Recap: October 8, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The long-running Google September 2026 spam update is now complete. Is Google issuing more manual action penalties these days? Google has updated the how leads work help documentation within Local Service Ads with a lot more detail. Google updated its help document in Merchant Center to say that if a product changes more than once per day, it may be "disapproved instead of updated if we detect a mismatch." Google Ads is adding new AI Max related columns to the Google Ads reporting console. Google Ads now lets advertisers set up Conversion Lift measurement themselves.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Federal Circuit Grants Google Mandamus Petition, Directs Transfer of Patent Case to Northern District of California, IP Watchdog

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

Google Home update fixes broken smart light color control, 9To5Google

PPC

Search Features

SEO

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