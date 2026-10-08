Google Local Service Ads Expands How Leads Work Information

Oct 8, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Local Ads

Google has updated the how leads work help documentation within Local Service Ads with a lot more detail. The changes are meaningful, including what counts as a billable phone lead and how Google handles lead quality/credits.

Google added new sections such as text message and email leads, charge statuses for leads, and a frequently asked questions section.

The main changes are half way down the page in these sections, you can compare it to the archived version here:

How Local Leads Work Doc

Here are the key differences:

  • 20-second missed-call rule added: Unanswered calls can now be charged if the caller stays connected for more than 20 seconds during business hours. This is the biggest change.
  • IVR/voicemail rules clarified: Google explains exactly when the 20-second clock starts and when calls to automated systems can be charged.
  • 30-day lead review: Google says it can continue evaluating a lead for 30 days and later issue a credit.
  • New lead statuses: Leads can now show as Charged, Not charged, In review, or Credited.
  • 15-day repeat-contact rule: Follow-up calls/messages from the same customer generally aren't charged again within 15 days.
  • More detail on messaging: Google added explanations of message pricing, proxy numbers/email addresses, and how messaging leads work.
  • Old credit-exclusion examples removed: The previous document had a long list of situations that wouldn't qualify for credits. That's largely gone, replaced by Google's automated lead-quality assessment.

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