Google has updated the how leads work help documentation within Local Service Ads with a lot more detail. The changes are meaningful, including what counts as a billable phone lead and how Google handles lead quality/credits.

Google added new sections such as text message and email leads, charge statuses for leads, and a frequently asked questions section.

The main changes are half way down the page in these sections, you can compare it to the archived version here:

Here are the key differences:

20-second missed-call rule added: Unanswered calls can now be charged if the caller stays connected for more than 20 seconds during business hours. This is the biggest change.

Unanswered calls can now be charged if the caller stays connected for more than 20 seconds during business hours. This is the biggest change. IVR/voicemail rules clarified: Google explains exactly when the 20-second clock starts and when calls to automated systems can be charged.

Google explains exactly when the 20-second clock starts and when calls to automated systems can be charged. 30-day lead review: Google says it can continue evaluating a lead for 30 days and later issue a credit.

Google says it can continue evaluating a lead for 30 days and later issue a credit. New lead statuses: Leads can now show as Charged, Not charged, In review, or Credited.

Leads can now show as Charged, Not charged, In review, or Credited. 15-day repeat-contact rule: Follow-up calls/messages from the same customer generally aren't charged again within 15 days.

Follow-up calls/messages from the same customer generally aren't charged again within 15 days. More detail on messaging: Google added explanations of message pricing, proxy numbers/email addresses, and how messaging leads work.

Google added explanations of message pricing, proxy numbers/email addresses, and how messaging leads work. Old credit-exclusion examples removed: The previous document had a long list of situations that wouldn't qualify for credits. That's largely gone, replaced by Google's automated lead-quality assessment.

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