Google updated its help document in Merchant Center to say that if a product changes more than once per day, it may be "disapproved instead of updated if we detect a mismatch."

Google wrote in the updated document (I think it was updated several days ago):

Automations may not work for products with frequent price or availability value changes (for example more than once per day). The product may be disapproved instead of updated if we detect a mismatch. We may also stop updates if the total number of detected mismatches becomes too large.

In fact, the document has way more edits and updates than just that - you can compare it to the archived version here.

That being said, Hana Kobzova wrote on PPC News Feed, "On September 27, 2026, the help page was revised to indicate that products might be disapproved if the total detected mismatches become too large."

Here is a screenshot of that section:

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