Daily Search Forum Recap: October 7, 2026

Oct 7, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console is sending out emails informing site owners how many people are subscribing or following them as a preferred source on Google. Google seems to no longer be showing review rich reviews in Google Search when review schema or structured data is added to healthcare web pages. Google is expanding the Search profiles feature to more countries. Google added retry-after HTTP details to the crawl rate documentation. Google Merchant Center is rolling out the UCP integration hub in the United States. Google AI Mode now uses Nano Banana 2.1. Google Ads is testing a new billing menu bar or tab that adds more options and links to the billing section. Google is now showing WhatsApp buttons in the local panel. Google is testing allowing AI Overviews to add items to your calendar with an add to calendar link on event dates. And I published my 50,000th story on search today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Crawl Rate Doc Adds Retry-After HTTP & More
    Google has just pushed some updates to the reduce the Google crawl rate documentation. Most of the changes are just organizational to the content on the page but under the "Urgently reduce crawler traffic (for emergencies)" section, Google added new information on how to use Retry-After HTTP header.
  • Nano Banana 2.1 In Google AI Mode In Search
    Google released Nano Banana 2.1 today, and it is already working within AI Mode in Google Search. Nano Banana 2.1 is Google's latest image generation and editing model.
  • Google Search Profiles Expand To India & Canada With Brazil Coming Soon
    Google is expanding the Search profiles feature to more countries. Starting today, those in India and Canada are now eligible for a Search profile in Google Search. And soon, Google will also support users in Brazil.
  • Google Email Shares Number Of Preferred Source Subscribers
    Google Search Console is sending out emails informing site owners how many people are subscribing or following them as a preferred source on Google. It says "people are choosing domain as a preferred source" and then lists the number of "Preferred source selections."
  • Google Drops Review Snippets For Healthcare Web Pages
    Google seems to no longer be showing review rich reviews in Google Search when review schema or structured data is added to healthcare web pages.
  • Google AI Overviews Add To Calendar Feature
    Google is testing allowing AI Overviews to add items to your calendar with an add to calendar link on event dates. I can't replicate this and the truth is, every time i refresh the queries I am testing on, I get a slightly different AI Overview, so who knows.
  • Google Ads Updated Billing Menu With More Links
    Google Ads is testing a new billing menu bar or tab that adds more options and links to the billing section. It looks like Google added double the amount of links in the menu.
  • Google Merchant Center New UCP Integration Hub
    Google Merchant Center is rolling out the UCP integration hub in the United States. The UCP integration hub allows you to onboard to UCP program from your Merchant Center account.
  • Google Local Panel Gains WhatsApp Button
    Google is now showing WhatsApp buttons, in place of chat or in addition to the other action buttons, in the local panel results within Google Search. Next to the call, directions. website, share buttons can be a WhatsApp button to let searchers chat with the store or company over WhatsApp.
  • Reflex Training Game At Google
    Google has this reflex training game where the machine drops these sticks and you need to catch them before they heat the floor. We saw Google have this before but now we are seeing it again.
  • This Is My 50,000 Published Story On Search
    50,000 is a big number, so I figured I'd document it here by letting you all know that this "story" is my 50,000th published story for the search industry. Yes, I've written 50,000 stories on search and on the search industry over the past almost 23 years.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

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Daily Search Forum Recap: October 7, 2026

Oct 7, 2026 - 10:00 am
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Google Drops Review Snippets For Healthcare Web Pages

Oct 7, 2026 - 7:51 am
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Google AI Overviews Add To Calendar Feature

Oct 7, 2026 - 7:41 am
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Oct 7, 2026 - 7:31 am
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Google Merchant Center New UCP Integration Hub

Oct 7, 2026 - 7:21 am
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Google Local Panel Gains WhatsApp Button

Oct 7, 2026 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Drops Review Snippets For Healthcare Web Pages

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