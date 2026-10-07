Daily Search Forum Recap: October 7, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console is sending out emails informing site owners how many people are subscribing or following them as a preferred source on Google. Google seems to no longer be showing review rich reviews in Google Search when review schema or structured data is added to healthcare web pages. Google is expanding the Search profiles feature to more countries. Google added retry-after HTTP details to the crawl rate documentation. Google Merchant Center is rolling out the UCP integration hub in the United States. Google AI Mode now uses Nano Banana 2.1. Google Ads is testing a new billing menu bar or tab that adds more options and links to the billing section. Google is now showing WhatsApp buttons in the local panel. Google is testing allowing AI Overviews to add items to your calendar with an add to calendar link on event dates. And I published my 50,000th story on search today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Hidden Cost of AI Efficiency in Marketing, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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