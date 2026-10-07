Google Ads is testing a new billing menu bar or tab that adds more options and links to the billing section. It looks like Google added double the amount of links in the menu.

This was spotted by Govind Singh Panwar who wrote on X, "Spotted a new Billing layout in some accounts. Billing Reports, Transactions, Payment Methods & Account Budgets are now organized differently. Interestingly, Summary and Billing Reports currently show the same info."

Here is a screenshot of the before and after:

Do you see this new billing menu in Google Ads?

Forum discussion at X.