Google AI Overviews Add To Calendar Feature

Oct 7, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Search Calendar

Google is testing allowing AI Overviews to add items to your calendar with an add to calendar link on event dates. I can't replicate this and the truth is, every time i refresh the queries I am testing on, I get a slightly different AI Overview, so who knows.

This was spotted first by Khushal Bherwani who posted this screenshot on X:

Google Add To Calendar Ai Overview

Radu Oncescu also later posted his own screenshot X.

Again, I cannot replicate this and even Khushal said on refreshing the query, it went away - so this might be a test or who knows.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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