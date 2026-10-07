Google is testing allowing AI Overviews to add items to your calendar with an add to calendar link on event dates. I can't replicate this and the truth is, every time i refresh the queries I am testing on, I get a slightly different AI Overview, so who knows.

This was spotted first by Khushal Bherwani who posted this screenshot on X:

Radu Oncescu also later posted his own screenshot X.

Again, I cannot replicate this and even Khushal said on refreshing the query, it went away - so this might be a test or who knows.

🧵 2 same query but no option available https://t.co/u6dy5TdJpt — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 2, 2026

💠Google has added a new “Add to calendar” feature on Google AI Mode. @testingcatalog @rustybrick https://t.co/MkJJB1aIt0 — Radu Oncescu (@oncescuradu) October 5, 2026

Forum discussion at X.