Daily Search Forum Recap: October 6, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The third and probably final phase of the Google Spam update seems to be hitting. Google warned about using deceptive authorship information in your content. Google Search Console's performance report gains a multi-select country filter. Google spoke about larger product aggregator websites. Google Maps updated its contribution policy for merchants. Google has added information to the Search generative AI control page in Search Console about when a child property overrides the parent setting for AI controls. Google Ads is testing displaying the advertiser's name within the click to call phone number call asset on the sponsored listings. OpenAI is testing new labels appended to the ChatGPT product results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

9 B2B Marketing Sessions to Attend at Content Marketing World 2026, TopRank Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

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