Google has "turned down" its Data Feed validation tool and has removed references to it from the Book actions (Book) structured data help documentation. I am not sure when this tool surfaced but likely sometime between October 2016 and December 2017 alongside the broader Actions on Google developer platform.

This tool was accessible at actions.google.com/tools/feed-validator but now serves a 502 server header.

Here is the section that was removed from the help document:

Instead, Google replaced it with a section that reads, "Check your feed for common errors." It explains:

Before you host your feed, check it for the following common errors:

Verify that the value of @type is spelled correctly.

Make sure that the value of @context is set properly. Set "@context": "https://schema.org" for both ReadAction and BorrowAction.

Google explained it "Replaced the "Test your feed with the Data Feed validation tool" section of the book actions documentation with a Check your feed for common errors section, and removed the link to the Data Feed validation tool." Google said, "The Data Feed validation tool has been turned down and is no longer available."

Forum discussion at X.