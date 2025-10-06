Daily Search Forum Recap: October 6, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search has an ongoing serving issue since late Friday. There is also a bug with events not serving in Google Search. Google is testing the show more button on AI Overviews, it goes directly to Google AI Mode. The new Bing Places is now rolling out. Google is testing AI-generared search snippet descriptions again. Google revealed the dates for when call ads will be sunset. Microsoft will discontinue the Microsoft Advertising ads grant program. And I am offline Tuesday and Wednesday, anything posted was pre-written and scheduled.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Confirms Google Search Serving Issue
Google has confirmed a Google Search serving issue that is currently ongoing and impacting serving "some pages in some locales." This is a large enough issue that Google posted about it on its Google Search Status Dashboard.
-
Google Search Event Carousel Feature Goes Missing?
If you search for [events near me], Google may not show you any events near you. It seems like Google is not serving that events carousel right now. I suspect it is a bug and I wonder if this is related to the serving bug from Friday afternoon?
-
Test: Google AI Overviews Show More Button Jumps Into AI Mode
Google is testing having the "Show More" button within AI Overviews jump you directly into AI Mode as opposed to loading more of the AI Overview beneath it. This appears to be a test, as I am unable to replicate it.
-
Google Tests AI Generated Search Snippet Descriptions
Google was previously testing placing AI-generated snippet summaries below each search result snippet. Now, Google is testing replacing the search result snippet's description with its own AI-generated description.
-
Bing Places New Dashboard Rolling Out
As we reported earlier, Microsoft said a new Bing Places update is coming soon. Well, now it is rolling out to businesses in Bing Places for Business.
-
Google Reveals Dates For Call Ads Going Away
A year ago, we learned that Google would transition from Google call ads, call-only ads, to using call assets within responsive search ads (RSAs) but we didn't know the dates. Now, Google said this will happen in two phases: February 2026 and February 2027.
-
Microsoft Advertising Ad Grant Program To Be Shut Down
Microsoft will be shutting down its Microsoft Advertising Ads for Social Impact ad grant program. It will officially be discontinued in December 2025.
-
Googler In Panda Costume Doing Handstand
Here is a photo from the Google office in Montreal of a Googler, maybe a Googler, doing a handstand while wearing a Panda costume. I found this on Instagram and thought some of the older SEOs would appreciate it.
-
Programming Note: Offline For Sukkot On Tuesday & Wednesday
This is a programming note that Tuesday and Wednesday are Sukkot and I will be offline the next two days. I will be offline on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 7th and October 8th.
Other Great Search Threads:
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
Industry & Business
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
SEO
PPC
Search Features
Other Search
