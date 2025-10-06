Programming Note: Offline For Sukkot On Tuesday & Wednesday

Oct 6, 2025 - 9:30 am 0 by
Filed Under Blog Administration

Ser Sukkah

This is a programming note that Tuesday and Wednesday are Sukkot and I will be offline the next two days. I will be offline on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 7th and October 8th.

There will be stories posted each day, all of them were pre-written before the holiday and scheduled to be posted. I will be completely offline, so any social media posts or anything coming from this site, or my social channels are all scheduled beforehand.

I apologize for any spammy comments that slip through the Disqus filters while I am offline. I will do my best to catch up late Wednesday night after nightfall.

If there are any Google algorithm updates or big news that I miss, I will catch up on them in the coming days.

Thank you all for reading, commenting, and sharing every day - I appreciate it.

Feel free to check out the archives or catch up with the weekly videos or just browse the search pics. Oh, and if you have nothing to do, feel free to subscribe to my YouTube channel.

If you want to learn more about this holiday, see Wikipedia.

Next week will be the same, and then I am done being offline for a while...

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 6, 2025

Oct 6, 2025 - 10:00 am
Blog Administration

Programming Note: Offline For Sukkot On Tuesday & Wednesday

Oct 6, 2025 - 9:30 am
Google

Google Search Event Carousel Feature Goes Missing?

Oct 6, 2025 - 8:06 am
Google

Test: Google AI Overviews Show More Button Jumps Into AI Mode

Oct 6, 2025 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

Bing Places New Dashboard Rolling Out

Oct 6, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests AI Generated Search Snippet Descriptions

Oct 6, 2025 - 7:31 am
 
Previous Story: Google Search Event Carousel Feature Goes Missing?
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: October 6, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.