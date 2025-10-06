If you search for [events near me], Google may not show you any events near you. It seems like Google is not serving that events carousel right now. I suspect it is a bug and I wonder if this is related to the serving bug from Friday afternoon?

This was spotted by Vijay Chauhan who tracks event types of queries pretty closely. He posted a video of this on X and he seems to be correct, I cannot see event results either:

Seems like there’s an outage or some testing going on with search results for the event module. I’ve tested this across many countries on both mobile & desktop, and those event rich cards are now completely missing.



Not sure if this is a bug or if Google is testing something. pic.twitter.com/ArochAVz7i — Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) October 6, 2025

@rustybrick, this is an outage as &udm=54 is a code for a trigger events menu. However, it is currently not triggering any events. pic.twitter.com/6WD8plXg0Y — Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) October 6, 2025

Yep, there does seem to be some sort of outage with event queries on Google Search.

