Google Search Event Carousel Feature Goes Missing?

Oct 6, 2025 - 8:06 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Dj Robot

If you search for [events near me], Google may not show you any events near you. It seems like Google is not serving that events carousel right now. I suspect it is a bug and I wonder if this is related to the serving bug from Friday afternoon?

This was spotted by Vijay Chauhan who tracks event types of queries pretty closely. He posted a video of this on X and he seems to be correct, I cannot see event results either:

Yep, there does seem to be some sort of outage with event queries on Google Search.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 6, 2025

Oct 6, 2025 - 10:00 am
Blog Administration

Programming Note: Offline For Sukkot On Tuesday & Wednesday

Oct 6, 2025 - 9:30 am
Google

Google Search Event Carousel Feature Goes Missing?

Oct 6, 2025 - 8:06 am
Google

Test: Google AI Overviews Show More Button Jumps Into AI Mode

Oct 6, 2025 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

Bing Places New Dashboard Rolling Out

Oct 6, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests AI Generated Search Snippet Descriptions

Oct 6, 2025 - 7:31 am
 
Previous Story: Test: Google AI Overviews Show More Button Jumps Into AI Mode
Next Story: Programming Note: Offline For Sukkot On Tuesday & Wednesday

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.