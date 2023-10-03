Google's 25th Birthday Celebration Photos (Many Photos)

Last week, Google celebrated its 25th birthday and of course, most, if not all, the Google offices around the world had celebrations, parties, cakes, balloons and more for the special day.

Here is a collection of some of those photos that I found at these various sites. The one above is from Daniel Waisberg as he posted on X:

Happy birthday Google 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/4QcRb6D0d0 — Daniel Waisberg (@danielwaisberg) September 27, 2023

Google's birthday was yesterday - the balloons are still up. I think that's what some folks were referring to :-). pic.twitter.com/WfNImLyynm — I am John (@JohnMu) September 28, 2023

