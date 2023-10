Google may be testing a bright red "back to top" button in the desktop search results. As you scroll down, this button overlays at the top portion of the screen.

This was spotted by Landon Moore, he posted a screenshot on X for me:

I don't know if I've seen Google test a back to the top feature on desktop before. We've seen it a lot with mobile search over the years but not on desktop.

It almost seems fake to me. :)

Update: This is not new:

Forum discussion at X.