Microsoft: No One Hits 30 Bing Chat Turns In A Conversation Per Session

A few months ago, Microsoft increased the Bing Chat conversation limit to 30 turns in a chat conversation. But according to Mikhail Parakhin of Microsoft, no one hits that number - most people do way less than 30 turns per chat conversation.

Mikhail Parakhin wrote on X, "Nobody hits 30, like, seriously." "I do paper research all the time, never get even close," he added.

Here are those tweets:

Nobody hits 30, like, seriously - I do paper research all the time, never get even close. At this point it's more of a bot throttling mechanism and a reminder to start a new conversation since the topic is unrelated. Could be automated, but then it's an extra model call - slower. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) September 22, 2023

Yea, I don't know who has the time to do so many turns in a single conversation with an AI bot. But I guess some people really dig deep. But according to Mikhail Parakhin, no one really does that.

