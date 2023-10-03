Microsoft: No One Hits 30 Bing Chat Turns In A Conversation Per Session

Oct 3, 2023
A few months ago, Microsoft increased the Bing Chat conversation limit to 30 turns in a chat conversation. But according to Mikhail Parakhin of Microsoft, no one hits that number - most people do way less than 30 turns per chat conversation.

Mikhail Parakhin wrote on X, "Nobody hits 30, like, seriously." "I do paper research all the time, never get even close," he added.

Here are those tweets:

Yea, I don't know who has the time to do so many turns in a single conversation with an AI bot. But I guess some people really dig deep. But according to Mikhail Parakhin, no one really does that.

Forum discussion at X.

