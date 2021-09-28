Daily Search Forum Recap: September 28, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads is moving away from last-click, instead the data-driven attribution (DDA) will soon be the default attribution model for all new Google Ads conversion actions. Google said it does not use the Wikipedia WikiProject spam reports system for Google Search. Google has posted a ton of detailed e-commerce SEO related help documentation - you must check it out. Google is showing brands sometimes for the headers of local packs. Google My Business has a new attribute for Latino-owned businesses.

