Daily Search Forum Recap: September 28, 2021

Sep 28, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads is moving away from last-click, instead the data-driven attribution (DDA) will soon be the default attribution model for all new Google Ads conversion actions. Google said it does not use the Wikipedia WikiProject spam reports system for Google Search. Google has posted a ton of detailed e-commerce SEO related help documentation - you must check it out. Google is showing brands sometimes for the headers of local packs. Google My Business has a new attribute for Latino-owned businesses.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads Moves From Last Click To Data Driven Attribution (DDA) For Conversion Actions
    Google announced yesterday that Google Ads is moving away from last-click. Instead the data-driven attribution (DDA) will soon be the default attribution model for all new Google Ads conversion actions, Google said. In addition, Google is removing the data requirements & adding support for all conversion action types to be able to use DDA.
  • New Google Help Docs: Best Practices For Ecommerce In Google Search
    Google has added a multipage set of new help documentation around e-commerce best practices for Google Search. The docs include how to build the best possible e-commerce site for your users and Google Search.
  • Google Doesn't Use The Wikipedia WikiProject Spam Reports For Search Spam
    Did you know that Wikipedia has a WikiProject Spam section where it publishes all its link spam reports for all to see? That is basically a list of all those who do link drops on Wikipedia. Long story short, Google Search does not use this list for its link spam detection methodologies.
  • Google Local Pack Header Can Show Brands Over Keyword Search
    Colan Nielsen noticed the other day that for some local keyword searches, Google will change the local pack header in the keyword spot to a brand name. Colan shared an example, I can replicate it, and said "Google is listing the specific business it thinks I am looking for."
  • Google My Business Adds Latino-Owned Attribute
    Google has added a new business attribute to the Google My Business console. You can now specify if your business identifies as a Latino-owned business and if so, you can add that attribute to your business profile and highlight it in Google Search and Google Maps.
  • Google Bike Analytics Chart On Physical Wall
    Here is an interesting sign or chart changing on one of the walls in the Google Boulder, Colorado office. It has these small bikes riding up the wall towards this analytics chart.
  • Programming Note: Offline For Simchat Torah
    I will be offline completely for the holiday of Simchas Torah on September 28th and September 29th, Tuesday and Wednesday. Any stories published here will be scheduled and written beforehand and not posted live. This is the last set of days I am completely offline for a while, so thanks for dealing with me this past month...

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Simchat Torah.

