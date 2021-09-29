G Area Web Logo At Google Boulder

Here is another photo from the Google office in Boulder, Colorado of a G logo that says G area with this circular web multicolored rope pattern surrounding it.
This was also shared on Instagram recently.
It is kind of relaxing to look at, don't you think?
This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.
Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Simchat Torah.