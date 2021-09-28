Google Ads Moves From Last Click To Data Driven Attribution (DDA) For Conversion Actions

Sep 28, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Google announced yesterday that Google Ads is moving away from last-click. Instead the data-driven attribution (DDA) will soon be the default attribution model for all new Google Ads conversion actions, Google said. In addition, Google is removing the data requirements & adding support for all conversion action types to be able to use DDA.

The two big changes here are:

1) Data Driven Attribution (DDA) will be the default attribution model

2) Data Driven Attribution (DDA) conversion minimums will no longer be required

Here is how Ginny Marvin of Google summed it up:

I asked some PPC experts for some translation help and Kirk Williams was first to reply with why this is important:

The data-driven attribution change as the default model is starting in October and Google plans to have it in all Google Ads accounts by early next year. Google said "you'll still have the option to manually switch to one of the five rule-based attribution models. With these upgrades, data-driven attribution can help every advertiser clearly understand the full value of their Google Ads campaigns."

Forum discussion at Twitter.

